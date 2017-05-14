IPL 2017: David Warner becomes the second player to score 600-plus runs in consecutive IPL seasons

Since 2014, David Warner has scored 2,542 runs at an average of 52.95 and a strike-rate of 148.57 (Source: IPL) Since 2014, David Warner has scored 2,542 runs at an average of 52.95 and a strike-rate of 148.57 (Source: IPL)

Sun risers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has become the second player in IPL history to post back-to-back 600-run seasons. He reached this milestone en route his match-winning innings of 63 against Gujarat Lions.

Since 2014, Warner has scored 2,542 runs at an average of 52.95 and a strike-rate of 148.57. The left-hander is also closing in on another milestone – he’s just 23 runs short of becoming the first overseas player to score 4,000 IPL runs. If he does so he would join Indian foursome Suresh Raina (4,540), Virat Kohli (4,360), Rohit Sharma (4,156) and Gautam Gambhir (4,088) in an exclusive club

In 2016, David Warner scored 848 runs at an average of 60.57 with a strike rate of 151.42. This season he has scored 604 runs at an average of 60.40 and a strike rate of 144.84.

Earlier, David Warner has become the first batsman in this year’s Indian Premier League to score 500 runs in four consecutive IPL seasons. Incidentally, he is also the first batsman to score 500 runs this season and thereby holds the orange cap. He reached this milestone after hitting a boundary in the sixth over of the innings against Rising Pune Supergiant. After having a quiet beginning to the season Warner set the tournament alight with a magnificent century against KKR.

Warner has been on fire this IPL, as he has also hit four fifties and one ton. It may be recalled here that last season he scored 848 runs from 17 matches. In 2015 he scored 562 runs and in 2014 he hit 528 runs.

In a recent interview, David Warner said that his focus would be on continuing the momentum that he has got for Australia as well in the ICC Champions Trophy. “I hope so. Obviously, I am going to give my best all the time. For me, the last four months has been very effective. I want to keep that momentum going. Not just for me but playing for my country as well,” Warner said.

