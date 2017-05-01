IPL 2017: Dale Steyn is my childhood hero, says Trent Boult

Apart from his bowling Trent Boult also showed his fielding skills in a match against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI) Apart from his bowling Trent Boult also showed his fielding skills in a match against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI)

New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, is one of the leading pacers in world cricket and one of the few to have troubled the Indians on their home turf when New Zealand came on tour last year.

Recently in an interview to cricbuzz.com Trent Boult opened up on his approach towards T20 cricket and how it possess different challenges and how playing T20 cricket in India is different from paying in other countries. However, he also revealed in the interview that Dale Steyn was his childhood hero.

It may be recalled that Steyn and Boult shared the dressing room last season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and when asked if getting selected ahead of Dale Steyn was one the highest point in his career, Boult said, ” Not the highest point but it was one of those. Dale Steyn is a massive childhood hero of mine and to share the dressing room was a really good experience. But it comes down to playing only 4 overseas players, so someones got to make room for someone. But not in my wildest dream did I think I would be ahead of Dale Steyn in the picking order.”

Speaking about playing T20 cricket in India Boult said, “Its about thinking on your feet and keeping pressure on the batsman and make less errors on your part”. As a bowler he revealed that it was quite challenging as the margin for error was minimal.

In terms of his role in the present side, Boult said,”It’s simply taking wickets and putting pressure on opposition.” “The pressure of playing as an overseas bowler is still the same but I look to enjoy myself and take wickets.”, he added.

