IPL 2017: It is the crowds that make IPL, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has joined Delhi Daredevils for IPL10. (Source: BCCI) Pat Cummins has joined Delhi Daredevils for IPL10. (Source: BCCI)

Australian tearaway fast bowler, Pat Cummins who was earlier with Kolkata Knight Riders has joined Delhi Daredevils for IPL10 and can’t wait to display his skills with the ball in front of packed audiences.

Speaking to cricket australia, an excited Cummins said, “It is the crowds that make the IPL. Its unlike anywhere else in the world. I played for Kolkata and packed out Eden Gardens. If you win there will be hundreds of people running after the bus. Its just crazy.”

Commenting on the support for the teams Pat said, “Some of the local Indian guys are like gods over there, a hundred thousand people chanting their name, crying with excitement, its pretty surreal”

Pat Cummins will be playing for the Delhi Daredevils which is a squad full of youthful exuberance. However, they finished sixth last season.

Now after the auctions the bowling lineup features an experienced Zaheer Khan, along with Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris and Amit Mishra. This certainly makes the bowling unit look formidable and it may very well turn out to be Delhi Daredevils’ biggest strength.

Last season Delhi were criticized as they were unable to defend some of their big scores, but surely this time there will be a change in the script.

Even on pitches which will offer less bounce the likes of Cummins and Rabada will generate the extra bounce which will surely trouble the opposition batsmen. Added to that are their skills of bowling in the death overs

