IPL 2017: Complete list of players missing IPL 10 due to injury

Before the IPL kickstarts its tenth edition teams losing players to injuries has become the trend. With less than four days to go for the tournament to begin, some of the biggest names of world cricket have already pulled out.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are seemingly the worst-hit. Their skipper Virat Kohli is already nursing a shoulder injury and yesterday it was confirmed that their other star batsman KL Rahul, too will miss the season as undergoes a surgery.

Rahul was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as per reports he will soon be

travelling to London to undergo surgery.

Rahul had earlier given hints about his injury and how the injury was stopping him from playing extravagant strokes.

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured. In Kohli’s absence AB de Villiers was supposed to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side.

However, that seems to be in doubt as well. As per latest reports, Royal Challengers skipper AB De Villiers has been injured ahead of IPL 10. De Villiers, who was supposed to feature in the final for his domestic side Titans in the Momentum Cup, was ruled out due to a back injury. Whether this injury will hamper his participation in the IPL is still not known.

After the lengthy home season of Test cricket, it seems like the rigorous of five-day cricket has finally taken its toll on the Indian players. After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the latest to join the bandwagon of injured cricketers are R Ashwin and Murali Vijay. Ashwin is reportedly set to miss IPL 2017 because of a sports hernia

On the other hand, Indian opener Murali Vijay is also reportedly going to take time off to heal his shoulder, which forced him to sit out of the Bangalore Test against Australia.

Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils also suffered similar setback after JP Duminy pulled back from the IPL citing to ‘personal reasons’

Besides Duminy, Delhi Daredevils will also be missing Quinton de Kock. de Kock suffered a tendon damage on his right index finger, after which he too withdrew from the IPL.

Other players who are set to miss the IPL include Rising Pune Supergiant’s Mitchell Marsh who was ruled out of the IPL after he underwent a surgery recently.

Apart from him fellow Australian Mitchell Starc too pulled out of the IPL a day before the auctions

Thanks to the busy cricket calendar which has contributed to player fatigue. These misses will affect the balance and composition of the team.

