CoA to meet IPL hosting units

COA have called for their first meeting with all the IPL staging associations on March 30 in New Delhi. The state associations are yet to sign the tripartite agreement with the BCCI and the franchises with many of them seeking funds from the Indian cricket board to host IPL matches at their respective venues.

As per the agreement, the franchise pays Rs 30 lakh per match to the host association. The Indian board then releases Rs 30 lakh per game to the association within a month of the last game that is held at their venue. But the present confusion in the Indian cricket board-and last October’s Supreme Court order that barred the BCCI from releasing funds to state bodies till they adopt the Lodha reforms-has led to anxiety among all the associations, who are keen to get the payment sorted right away.

Second status report

Meanwhile, in their second status report to the SC, the COA have said the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) have an excess of Rs 250 crore in their account but are still seeking funds from the board to host home games for Gujarat Lions. The COA also pointed out that Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had requested for funds to organise the fourth India vs Australia Test starting March 25 despite having at least Rs 65 crore in their coffers.

