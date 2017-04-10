IPL 2017: Chris Lynn’s season in doubt after another shoulder injury

Chris Lynn had made 125 run in two matches in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI) Chris Lynn had made 125 run in two matches in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

There are chances that Chris Lynn’s Indian Premier League campaign can come to an early end after the Kolkata Knight Riders players suffered a shoulder injury on his right shoulder. The injury came in the game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

In a tweet after the match, Lynn said, “Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?” which makes it more conclusive that his stint in IPL 2017 may be cut short. This is the third injury to the same shoulder in past two years.

Lynn attempted a catch in the outfield to dismiss Jos Buttler. But he fell on his shoulder and held it in obvious pain later. KKR physio rushed to the field and Lynn was later seen with an ice bag around the shoulder.

Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong? — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) April 9, 2017

The Australian batsman had began this year’s IPL with a thunderous 93 not out which helped Kolkata Knight Riders romp home against Guajrat Lions. Even in his second game, Lynn was looking dangerous and had made 32 off 24 balls against Mumbai before being adjudged leg-before off Jasprit Bumrah.

During Big Bash League, Lynn came out as a stand out performer and he even made his one-day international debut for Australia. He plays first-class cricket for Queensland in Australia.

