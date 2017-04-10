Latest News

IPL 2017: Chris Lynn’s season in doubt after another shoulder injury

Chris Lynn suffered a blow to his shoulder which trying to take a catch in the game against Mumbai Indians.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Published:April 10, 2017 5:36 pm
chris lynn, lynn, chris lynn kkr, kkr vs mi, mi vs kkr, mumbai indians, kolkata knight riders, ipl 2017, ipl, cricket news, cricket, indian express Chris Lynn had made 125 run in two matches in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

There are chances that Chris Lynn’s Indian Premier League campaign can come to an early end after the Kolkata Knight Riders players suffered a shoulder injury on his right shoulder. The injury came in the game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

In a tweet after the match, Lynn said, “Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?” which makes it more conclusive that his stint in IPL 2017 may be cut short. This is the third injury to the same shoulder in past two years.

Lynn attempted a catch in the outfield to dismiss Jos Buttler. But he fell on his shoulder and held it in obvious pain later. KKR physio rushed to the field and Lynn was later seen with an ice bag around the shoulder.

The Australian batsman had began this year’s IPL with a thunderous 93 not out which helped Kolkata Knight Riders romp home against Guajrat Lions. Even in his second game, Lynn was looking dangerous and had made 32 off 24 balls against Mumbai before being adjudged leg-before off Jasprit Bumrah.

During Big Bash League, Lynn came out as a stand out performer and he even made his one-day international debut for Australia. He plays first-class cricket for Queensland in Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru