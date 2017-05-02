IPL 2017: Chris Lynn back at nets for Kolkata Knight Riders, could make return against Kings XI Punjab

Chris Lynn scored 93 in his opening match in this IPL. Chris Lynn scored 93 in his opening match in this IPL.

“Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?” It was tweet by Chris Lynn after he got injured and was in danger of missing out on IPL. He had suffered an injury while fielding on the same shoulder as he had two surgeries in the last two years. But Lynn did not know that he will be able to be part of the IPL before it ends. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman was seen at the net-practice of the team ahead of their match against Rising Pune Supergiant and despite a strapped left shoulder, he batted for nearly half-an-hour. If he feels comfortable, Lynn can return for KKR before the IPL playoffs.

According to Cricket Australia, the batsman is recovering well and if things go okay, he had return as early as the King XI Punjab match on May 9. “The shoulder is slowly getting there. I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well,” Lynn was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Even after injuring his shoulder, Lynn stayed back in Kolkata instead of going back to Australia. “We worked out whatever I could do back home, I can do where I am now in Kolkata,” Lynn said. “It only makes sense I’m here trying to get fit to play some cricket before heading over to England. There would be nothing worse than going in underprepared to a world tournament. I’m going to have my first bat and I’m feeling really confident about it. The shoulder has come up really well. It’s positive signs but I’ve still got a long way to go. I’d like to ideally play a game or two before the finals. It would be a bit unfair on the teammates to rock up into a final not having played a game (since the injury).” he told cricket.com.au.

Lynn began the IPL with an unbeaten 93 and shared an 184-run opening stand with Gautam Gambhir before he was injured. In his place, Kolkata are using Sunil Narine as a makeshift opener.

“He is trying to get back as fast as he can,” teammate Colin de Grandhomme said.

At the nets, KKR physio Andrew Leipus and assistant coach Simon Katich oversaw bowling coach L Balaji gave throwdowns to Lynn to which he played defensive shots and not the big ones.

