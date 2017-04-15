IPL 2017: Chris Gayle is hitting the ball very well in the nets, he is not far away from making a big score, says RCB batting coach Trent Woodhill

RCB would expect Chris Gayle to start cracking with home game against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: AP) RCB would expect Chris Gayle to start cracking with home game against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: AP)

RCB batting and fielding coach Trent Woodhill feels out-of-form West Indies opener Chris Gayle should take a cue from skipper Virat Kohli’s batting and try regain his old touch. “Chris (Gayle) is hitting the ball very well in the net. He is not far away from making a big score, and hopefully it happens tomorrow (Sunday),” he told reporters on the eve of the match at Chinnaswamy stadium.

“Gayle has had a fantastic record here (Bangalore). Gayle and somebody else can take a cue out of the knocks played by Virat and Kieron Pollard, last evening. They mastered the conditions and came out with flying colours, with their bats,” he said.

On Mandeep Singh inconsistency, Woodhill said he is a good player and exuded confidence that he will get back into form soon. “He (Mandeep) is a quality player. He did really well last year for us in the lower middle order. I am hopeful he will turn the screws on. He is going to come out blazing tomorrow or against Gujarat. He is a quality player,” he said.

“He did well to build a partnership in Indore with AB on really tough surface. He started well in Hyderabad as well, so he will get his chance and I am sure he will grab it.”

Replying to a query, Woodhill said injuries to Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul creates opportunities for other players who need to grab them. “Obviously we have been hit with injuries. We lost two worldclass players, KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan before the start of the tournament which was a massive loss for us, but absence of players creates opportunities for other players. They need to grab them,” he said.

Woodhill feels the return of Kohli and De Villiers has given them a chance to rebuild their fortunes. “Having Virat and AB back is great, and we need to capitalise on their return and build our fortunes, and build it quickly in their presence,” he said.

Woodhill said it is time for RCB to adapt quickly and put on good totals, which has not been the case in the last two matches they played.

