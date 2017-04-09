Latest News

Chris Gayle can’t stop laughing after Kevin Pietersen asks him about Instagram, watch video

Kevin Pietersen and Chris Gayle discussed Instagram and families on air during the RCB-DD match on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Published:April 9, 2017 12:54 pm
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, indian premier league, rcb vs dd, chris gayle, gayle, dd vs rcb, bangalore vs delhi, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Chris Gayle having a laugh at Kevin Pietersen’s question to him.

It is never a dull moment when Chris Gayle is around. And it was a similar story when the big man from West Indies was on mic during the Royal Challengers Bangalore match against Delhi Daredevils. During DD’s chase of 158 in Bangalore, Gayle was on mic with Murali Karthik, Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen in commentary.

In the first over bowled by Bill Stanlake, Pietersen started asking Chris Gayle some question about his Instagram and family.

Pietersen: It’s coming and you know it has got nothing to do with cricket. I can see that smile. Look at you acting cool. Your Instagram is very colourful. Why is not colourful at the moment? Is the family in the town?

Gayle: Yes the family is in town. So, you got to keep it pretty. You got to keep it neat. (Laughs)

Pietersen then enquired about Gayle’s daughter and wife and if they were enjoying in India. Gayle said that it is great atmosphere and everything is fine. Gayle then asked Pietersen about his well being to which the former England cricketer replied that it is “you who has to catch at second slip and he is catching nothing up here (commentary box).”

Shastri asked Gayle about the pitch to which he replied: “It’s a good one. No swing for the fast bowlers but certainly some turn for spinners.”

Gayle was dismissed batting first off a waist high full-toss. The shot went up in the air and was caught. Pietersen joked again at the dismissal.

Pietersen: Full-tosses are very dangerous ball aren’t they Chris?

Gayle: I’m telling you. Tell me about it. It’s like a fruit. Eyes open up and you missed it.

Talking about Stanlake, Gayle said he is a very strong fellow. Youngster, all the way from Queensland. Very interesting player.

Pietersen: Have you faced him in the nets or you haven’t faced anything above 125kmph?

Gayle: Yeah. I faced him in a practice game. A bit nippy but you need to put the youngster in their place. (Laughs).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai