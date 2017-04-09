Chris Gayle can’t stop laughing after Kevin Pietersen asks him about Instagram, watch video

Chris Gayle having a laugh at Kevin Pietersen’s question to him. Chris Gayle having a laugh at Kevin Pietersen’s question to him.

It is never a dull moment when Chris Gayle is around. And it was a similar story when the big man from West Indies was on mic during the Royal Challengers Bangalore match against Delhi Daredevils. During DD’s chase of 158 in Bangalore, Gayle was on mic with Murali Karthik, Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen in commentary.

In the first over bowled by Bill Stanlake, Pietersen started asking Chris Gayle some question about his Instagram and family.

Pietersen: It’s coming and you know it has got nothing to do with cricket. I can see that smile. Look at you acting cool. Your Instagram is very colourful. Why is not colourful at the moment? Is the family in the town?

Gayle: Yes the family is in town. So, you got to keep it pretty. You got to keep it neat. (Laughs)

Pietersen then enquired about Gayle’s daughter and wife and if they were enjoying in India. Gayle said that it is great atmosphere and everything is fine. Gayle then asked Pietersen about his well being to which the former England cricketer replied that it is “you who has to catch at second slip and he is catching nothing up here (commentary box).”

Shastri asked Gayle about the pitch to which he replied: “It’s a good one. No swing for the fast bowlers but certainly some turn for spinners.”

Gayle was dismissed batting first off a waist high full-toss. The shot went up in the air and was caught. Pietersen joked again at the dismissal.

Pietersen: Full-tosses are very dangerous ball aren’t they Chris?

Gayle: I’m telling you. Tell me about it. It’s like a fruit. Eyes open up and you missed it.

Talking about Stanlake, Gayle said he is a very strong fellow. Youngster, all the way from Queensland. Very interesting player.

Pietersen: Have you faced him in the nets or you haven’t faced anything above 125kmph?

Gayle: Yeah. I faced him in a practice game. A bit nippy but you need to put the youngster in their place. (Laughs).

