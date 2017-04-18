Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to score 10,000 T20 runs

Latest News

Chris Gayle is known to be one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game.

chris gayle, chris gayle 10,000 runs, chris gayle 10,000, chris gayle ipl, ipl 2017, chris gayle rcb, chris gayle west indies, chris gayle t20 runs, t20 records, t20 highest runs, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Chris Gayle has played 290 T2o matches in his career. (Source: PTI)

Chris Gayle, on Tuesday, became the first ever player to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Gayle reacehed the milestone in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Lions in the ongoing tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The Jamaican is known to be one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game and his blistering knocks have been the sole reason for his teams to end up on the winning side. Since the advent of franchisee format T20 cricket in the late 2000s, Chris Gayle has thrived like no other player in international cricket. It is telling that of the 10,000 runs he has scored, only 1519 have come while he was playing for the West Indies. He has also played a total of 289 T20 matches off which only 50 have been with the West Indies shirt.

While he plays in T20 tournaments all over the world, it is in the IPL that he has earned notoriety of having the ability to spoil any bowler’s day. He is the man with the most centuries in the IPL. His blistering knock of 175 off 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors in 2014 is the highest individual score in T20 cricket.

This season, though, Gayle has been struggling to make a significant impact with the bat. He was dropped from the line up for accommodating AB de Villiers and has otherwise made 32, 6 and 22 thus far.

