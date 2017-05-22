Chennai Super Kings announce their return to IPL next season

Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years alongside Rajasthan Royals for betting offences. Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years alongside Rajasthan Royals for betting offences.

Minutes after the final ball was bowled of IPL 2017, where Mumbai Indians prevailed by a single run against Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the trophy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced their return to the Indian Premier League next season. With the season drawing to a close, two teams will part and two teams will return as per the agreement between the teams and the IPL Governing Council. Where RPS and Gujarat Lions exit the cash rich league, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and CSK return in their place for the eleventh edition.

In two tweets, CSK summed up their euphoria of returning to the IPL. In the first the team’s social media team wrote, “Next Summer, we will be there! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK” followed by “Our awesome home will also be back in @IPL next Summer! #whistlepodu #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK”.

BCCI had banned RR and CSK for two years after finding the owners guilty in IPL fixing scandal. In their place, RPS and GL came on top in the bidding process.

Mumbai Indians on Sunday edged CSK with the most titles by a team in the IPL when Rohit Sharma lift the trophy in Hyderabad. CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won two trophies as compared to MI who now have three titles to their name.

Next Summer, we will be there! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK pic.twitter.com/zkbgzUzchV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 21 May 2017

CSK are one of the most followed team with fans rooting for the side even during the banned period. Their captain MS Dhoni joined RPS during this period.

