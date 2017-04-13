IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh’s brilliant spell against SRH shows why he can still make a comeback to the Indian side

Latest News
ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy news, ICC Champions Trophy updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh India, India Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh bowling, Harbhajan Singh wickets, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Harbhajan Singh bowled a brilliant spell in the powerplay against SRH. (Source: PTI)

When Harbhajan Singh came into bowl during the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad there were quite a few eyebrows raised. That was not because it was a spinner bowling in the powerplay but it was for the simple fact that the turbanator was handed the responsibility of keeping the dangerous duo of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner in check. Harbhajan had till then looked out of sorts and whether he could do the job for his captain was a matter of conjecture.

However, after bowling a spell of 4-23-2 and conceding less than six runs per over, veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh showed that there is still some gas left in him and he could still be picked as the third spinner in the upcoming Champions Trophy in June.

While his domestic form hasn’t helped his cause to stake a claim in making a comeback into the Indian team, the performance on Wednesday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad will surely give him a lot of confidence. While bowling during the powerplay, Harbhajan showed immense accuracy and discipline and kept the openers in check.

The extra bounce on the red-soil pitch at Wankhede helped him bowl his variations.The fact that he loves to bowl here can be gauged from the fact that he has picked up 51 wickets at the Wankhede, which is the most by an Indian bowler at a venue.

It was his variations that helped him grab David Warner’s wicket. Noticeably, Harbhajan has now got him out three times. His subtle adjustments in line and length also made it difficult for other batsman to go after him. In his four over spell the Turbanator also bowled a total of 15 dot deliveries which  increased the pressure on the opponents.

Hence, if Harbhajan continues to perform the way he has done then it may not be long before we see him back in the blue colours.

