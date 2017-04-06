Brett Lee ‘bumps’ into old friends; see pic

Brett Lee meets Kevin Pietersen and Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram) Brett Lee meets Kevin Pietersen and Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram)

Former Australian pace man Brett Lee who is currently India for the Indian Premier League met legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and England batsman Kevin Pietersen. The right-arm quick-bowler took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that stated, “Always great to bump into some old friends @sachintendulkar @kp24 #battles #mates”.

Lee is in the commentators’ panel for the ongoing IPL’s tenth season while Pietersen recently joined the panel. All the three cricketers have been a major part of the Indian Premier League earlier as players too. Brett lee has donned the IPL jerseys of Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, Pietersen on the other hand has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiants.

While the Australian and the Englishman have played for more than one IPL franchise, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar just played for one team and that was Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title twice under Rohit Sharma’s leadership in 2013 and 2015 where Tendulkar was a part of the team in 2013 edition.

The other former Australian players who are a part of this year’s IPL commentators’ panel are Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Micheal Clarke. The Indian Premier League witnessed a blistering start to its tenth season when Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on Yuvraj Singh’s flamboyant innings of 62 to notch up a win in the opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad.

In the second encounter, former two-time champions will take on Rising Pune Supergiants in Pune.

