Bradd Hogg feels Kuldeep Yadav, if picked in India’s Champions Trophy squad, has what it takes to succeed in England

“Kuldeep Yadav is not a regular bowler,” said Brad Hogg. (Source: BCCI) “Kuldeep Yadav is not a regular bowler,” said Brad Hogg. (Source: BCCI)

Brad Hogg feels that his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Kuldeep Yadav’s display of variety as a bowler will help India have an edge in the upcoming Champions Trophy, provided he is picked up in the squad.

Believing that the best cricketers are the ones that are able to adapt themselves in foreign conditions, Hogg told PTI, “Great thing about the sport is no two countries are same. There is always something different that adds to variety of the different individuals. One of his (Kuldeep) next job will be to bowl on different wickets.”

One of the most sought after chinaman bowler himself, Hogg feels that there are very few chinaman bowlers in the world currently and that Kuldeep is not a regular bowler.

“He is a different bowler for sure. There aren’t too many chinaman bowlers in world cricket at the moment. Kuldeep has great variety and strength of any spinner is his variations. You may know all the tricks in the trade but no point using the tricks if you haven’t yet mastered a stock delivery,” said Hogg.

A bowler needs to be quicker through the air in T20, in comparison to Test cricket, according to Hogg. “If you are playing 50-over cricket, a leg-spinner can be bit more slower and use his leg-break. In Test cricket, it’s entirely different where you have to be very patient. Coming to T20, one needs to be a bit more quicker through the air,” he said.

Hogg praised the skills of Samuel Badree who does not allow batsmen to free their arms. He said, “Someone like Badree skids deliveries into pads a little bit more so that batsmen don’t free their arms. In T20 cricket, one needs to be a little bit quicker so that the batsmen don’t come out of their crease.”

“You can’t bowl good length in T20s as batsman would hit you out of the park. T20 is more about regularly building pressure and not allowing batsmen to score. Try and build on the dots. Limit

the ones and engage one batsman who’s going after you.”

Hogg heaped praise on Indian Premier League captains saying that they have used leg-spinners wisely. “Leg-spinners can be operational in Powerplays and some have been used in the middle period when the ball gets scuffed. It’s about utilising at right times. All captains have used leg-spinners wisely. That’s the biggest factor. When exactly are you using them,” Hogg said.

When asked by PTI who he is most likely to not see in the Play-offs, Hogg named RCB, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions as the most likely teams to not make it to the Play-offs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd