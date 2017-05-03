IPl 2017: Boost for Kolkata Knight Riders as Chris Lynn recovers, returns

Chris Lynn had injured his shoulder while fielding during KKR’s second match of the season. BCCI Chris Lynn had injured his shoulder while fielding during KKR’s second match of the season. BCCI

It’s good news for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Australian Champions Trophy squad as explosive batsman Chris Lynn returned to training on Tuesday. The Queenslander had dislocated his shoulder during Kolkata’s second match in the IPL against the Mumbai Indians. On Tuesday, he had a full-on training session at Eden Gardens, although his left shoulder was still heavily strapped.

Lynn started with some batting shadow practice, followed by catching and throwing before a decent batting session at the nets. According to Cricket Australia’s official website, the 27-year-old could be back in action against Kings XI Punjab on May 9 or Kolkata’s return-leg home fixture against Mumbai on May 13.

“The shoulder is slowly getting there. I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well,” Lynn told cricket.com.au. The middle-order batsman, made into a high-impact makeshift opener for Kolkata in the two matches he played in this IPL, has been a surprise pick in Australia’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England. The Australian team’s departure is scheduled on May 18 and they play their tournament opener on June 2.

