IPL 2017: Abey Khaana, bohot achcha cake hai, MS Dhoni tells teammates after win over RCB

MS Dhoni and Rising Pune Supergiant celebrated their 27-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 17, 2017 9:29 pm
MS Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni RPS, MS Dhoni RPS, Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune, Dhoni RPS IPL 2017, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express MS Dhoni scored 28 off 25 balls which featured three fours and a six against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The tenth season of IPL has not been as expected for Rising Pune Supergiant’s MS Dhoni. After being removed from the post of captaincy, he has been under scrutiny for his form so far in the tournament. However, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he showed glimpses of ‘vintage’ Dhoni as he scored 28 off 25 balls which had three fours and a maximum.

Clinical performance by the bowlers, helped RPS win their second match of the tournament and which called for celebrations for the players. After reaching the team hotel, players were welcomed with the victory cake. In a video posted on social media ‘Instagram’, Dhoni is seen interrupting and later suggested that the cake is a delicious one to eat and later proposed to cut the cake into two halves.

In the video, the wicket-keeper said that “Abey Khaana, bohot achcha cake hai! Ek adha lo aur ek face pey lagalo

“Abbey khaana, bohot achcha cake Hai!” – Mahiya!😍❤️ Soo cute this video is! 😍😍

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhoni.fc) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Dhoni was at his lethal best when he hit Royal Challengers Bangalore’s leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for a maximum on the roof of the Chinnaswamy stadium. He was also instrumental with the gloves as he dislodged bails in a flash to dismiss AB de Villiers.

Pune next play defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 22 and the contest will be important for the former Indian skipper as all the eyes will be on Dhoni’s performance with the bat.

