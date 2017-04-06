IPL 2017: Biggest gain from IPL is for uncapped players, says VVS Laxman

Sachin Tendulkar said that when the IPL was announced in 2007, he never thought the league would become so big. (Source: BCCI) Sachin Tendulkar said that when the IPL was announced in 2007, he never thought the league would become so big. (Source: BCCI)

Some of the loudest cheers in the IPL opening ceremony came when the names of the fab four- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman; were announced. All the four were felicitated by the BCCI and were awarded gold bats.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his amazement with the IPL completing 10 years.

“This is a big achievement. When IPL was announced in 2007, I never thought the league would become so big, and now, it is a matter of pride that in India, there is a tournament which the whole world has taken notice of. I thought it would not be as competitive as it is right now, I thought players would go out and play but ‘it doesn’t really matter’ but as the tournament has progressed, the competitiveness has seeped into all of us.”

While local lad, VVS Laxman said, “The biggest gain from the IPL is for the uncapped players. The kind of exposure they get, not just from Indian players, but cricketers from around the globe. The kind of confidence they get, they are not overawed. You saw Kuldeep Yadav made his debut at Dharamsala, he was not overawed by the occasion. I feel the kind of exposure the IPL gives uncapped players, it is phenomenal.”

Former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly on the other hand drew comparisons to FIFA World Cup. “It is phenomenal to see the effect IPL has had on cricket. I went to watch the FIFA World Cup some years back, and this is very close to that. The people it attracts is amazing. Playing in this atmosphere is great for young players. It takes your game, your confidence to a different level. We have seen Indian cricket go forward. It can’t get bigger than this.”, Ganguly said.

Virender Sehwag in his straight-forward style said that he is the only cricketer who played all three formats in the same way. “I never changed my mindset, I tried to play and hit every ball in Tests or T20. I believe in one thing – if you play cricket, you should play to entertain people. I have told the boys to play their game, play aggressive, play their shots. I have told them not to bother about getting out. It gives them confidence when your mentor or coach or captain gives you the freedom to play the way you want”

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid, was also to be felicitated but he could not make it to the ceremony as he was busy mentoring the Delhi Daredevils outfit.

