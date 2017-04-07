IPL 2017: Big challenge for Afghan players to perform in IPL, says Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are parts of this IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI) Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are parts of this IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Mohammad Nabi, who is one of the two Afghan players competing in the ongoing IPL, says the league is a chance for him to show the world that his war-torn country has got talent.

“There are lot of expectations from me and Rashid (Khan, the other selected player) to perform in IPL. They (cricket fans back home) are waiting. Hopefully, we perform well. If I get a chance, I will try my best to perform,” he told reporters in Hyderabad.

Nabi, an all-rounder, and Rashid, a teenaged leg-spinner, were been acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the players’ auction for the ongoing 10th edition of the cash-rich league.

“It’s a big challenge for me and Rashid that we perform in IPL to show the world that we have talent,” Nabi said.

There is lot of enthusiasm among youth in Afghanistan for cricket though facilities are not up to the mark all over the country, Nabi said.

“India is building a cricket ground in Kandahar. MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are some of the Indian players who are popular in Afghanistan,” he said.

Cricket is played at different levels in Afghanistan, including school and club.

Afghanistan recently defeated Ireland in both the Twenty20 and ODI series in India.

