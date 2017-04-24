IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best bowler in IPL history, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in good form for SRH this season. (Source: Indian Express) Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in good form for SRH this season. (Source: Indian Express)

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard and current bowling coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Muttiah Muralitharan has stated that according to him Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the one of the best bowlers in IPL history.

“Over the last four, five years that I have been seeing him, he is the best bowler in IPL history. He bowls two overs in the Power Play and two at the death and his economy rate is so low,” Muralitharan said and added, “Unfortunately he has not played much T20 cricket for India. He will be a very big prospect for India as well, in these conditions or in any conditions. Hopefully, people will realise that. He is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history as a fast bowler.”

On Kumar conceding 19 runs in penultimate over against Pune, Muralitharan said,” That was Dhoni’s day, it happens. Every bowler cannot go quiet every time. Dhoni is such a class player … Ten runs went off Bhuvneshwar of very good yorkers. It happens in cricket,” he said.

Asked whether he was surprised by Dhoni’s removal as Pune captain, Muralitharan said,”It is not for me to judge that but he is a world-class captain. We cannot comment. It is all about the decision the owners take. I don’t know what the story is,” he said.

Talking about the impact of spin on T20, Muralitharan said spinners have done well in every IPL. He also spoke on Afghanistan spinners including Rashid Khan and said, “The spinners from Afghanistan including Rashid have done brilliantly. They have delivered more than what we expected.”

