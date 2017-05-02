IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, proving the worth of Rs 14.5-crore price tag

Ben Stokes scored his maiden IPL century. (Source: BCCI) Ben Stokes scored his maiden IPL century. (Source: BCCI)

Coming to bat at number five, Ben Stokes would not have though that he would be out in the middle as early as the second over. But such was the top-order collapse for Rising Pune Supergiant that Stokes was batting alongside opener Rahul Tripathi in the second over. Pune had lost Ajinkya Rahana, Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary. And by the time they put on 47 runs on the board chasing 162, they had lost Tripathi as well. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The onus of saving the match and his team was on Stokes, the most expensive player of IPL 2017 auction. Despite being in such a bad situation, Stokes made his intentions clear by hitting the fifth ball he faced for a four.

Ben Stokes has earned his cash, says Pune captain Steve Smith

And he continued the same approach till the final ball he faced. He smashed a 61-ball hundred and finished with an unbeaten 103 off just 63 balls. In his innings, he smashed seven fours and six sixes.

By the end of his innings, he was cramping. But he battled on, blocking the the one end and made sure no more wickets fell for Pune. With help from MS Dhoni, who was struggling against the spinners, Stokes kept the asking rate under check. Finally, he guided his team home.

Ben Stokes, most expensive player of IPL 10, smashes 61-ball hundred

The most expensive player of this auction showed why he was bought for such a big amount (Rs 14.5 crore). He has bowled well at the death. He may have struggled in the first half of the tournament but Stokes seems to found his mojo back.

He has turned around three games for Pune now. After being dropped in the previous game, here he is, making a comeback and in style, becoming only the second player after Kevin Piertersen to score an IPL century, five years after his fellow Englishman did it.

And now Pune are on a roll in IPL. They are closing in on the three teams who are ahead of them on the points table. They will be looking to continue the same form and Stokes will be an important cog.

