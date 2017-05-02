Latest News

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, proving the worth of Rs 14.5-crore price tag

Ben Stokes was bought for a record Rs 14.5 crore and he became the second England player to score an IPL century.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune | Updated: May 2, 2017 1:11 am
ben stokes, stokes, stokes century, ipl 2017, ipl, pune vs gujarat, rising pune supergiant vs gujarat lions, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Ben Stokes scored his maiden IPL century. (Source: BCCI)

Coming to bat at number five, Ben Stokes would not have though that he would be out in the middle as early as the second over. But such was the top-order collapse for Rising Pune Supergiant that Stokes was batting alongside opener Rahul Tripathi in the second over. Pune had lost Ajinkya Rahana, Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary. And by the time they put on 47 runs on the board chasing 162, they had lost Tripathi as well. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The onus of saving the match and his team was on Stokes, the most expensive player of IPL 2017 auction. Despite being in such a bad situation, Stokes made his intentions clear by hitting the fifth ball he faced for a four.

Ben Stokes has earned his cash, says Pune captain Steve Smith

And he continued the same approach till the final ball he faced. He smashed a 61-ball hundred and finished with an unbeaten 103 off just 63 balls. In his innings, he smashed seven fours and six sixes.

By the end of his innings, he was cramping. But he battled on, blocking the the one end and made sure no more wickets fell for Pune. With help from MS Dhoni, who was struggling against the spinners, Stokes kept the asking rate under check. Finally, he guided his team home.

Ben Stokes, most expensive player of IPL 10, smashes 61-ball hundred

The most expensive player of this auction showed why he was bought for such a big amount (Rs 14.5 crore). He has bowled well at the death. He may have struggled in the first half of the tournament but Stokes seems to found his mojo back.

He has turned around three games for Pune now. After being dropped in the previous game, here he is, making a comeback and in style, becoming only the second player after Kevin Piertersen to score an IPL century, five years after his fellow Englishman did it.

And now Pune are on a roll in IPL. They are closing in on the three teams who are ahead of them on the points table. They will be looking to continue the same form and Stokes will be an important cog.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. T
    Tanbeer alam
    May 2, 2017 at 1:35 am
    Awesome match Ben Stoke rocks
    Reply

    Best of Express

    It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

    IPL Fixtures

    TODAY

    38th T20

    04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    TODAY

    39th T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

    Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

    40th T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

    Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

    41st T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

    Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    42nd T20

    08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

    Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

    Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi