IPL 2017: Stokes of genius

Controversial wide

IT’S A predicament that plays out almost on a daily basis in gully cricket. The controversial wide towards the end of a tense contest. The match is in the balance where every ball and run counts, and the bowler slips one wide outside the off-stump. And the umpire, generally one of the guys who isn’t playing, decides to not signal it as a wide. Tempers flare, everyone gets together, the match is indefinitely stalled and the batsman gives the umpire a piece of his mind.

Just like it did on Monday. But this was an IPL match in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, and the umpire in question was India’s only representative on the ICC’s Elite panel. That didn’t, however, stop Rohit Sharma from marching up to S Ravi and seemingly demand an explanation for why he didn’t think Jaidev Unadkat’s full cutter that went past the white guideline that’s provided as a reference point for the umpires on either side of the stumps wasn’t a wide. The IPL was getting its own gully cricket moment.

Mumbai needed 11 off 4 at that point with their captain seemingly in control of the run-chase. The previous ball had been smashed over the wide long-on fence for six. The pressure was on Unadkat now. A wide would mean the hosts would get an extra ball. More pressure for Unadkat. It took the interference of Ravi’s partner to diffuse the situation and for Rohit to return to the batting end, clearly still peeved. The brouhaha was a distraction he could have done without probably. It also meant Unadkat got enough time to gather his nerves and have a quick chat with skipper Steve Smith. The next ball was a slow cutter again but this time on a shorter length. Rohit swung across the line but was only good enough to get a top-edge that was lapped up by Unadkat, who also smashed his head on the square for good measure. All of a sudden, 11 off 4 had turned into 11 off 2. Match over.

Stokes magic

Pune though might claim that the wide that wasn’t and the drama of the final over was incidental. That the match had been closed out in the 19th over itself when Ben Stokes conceded only 7 in what was probably among the best exhibitions of death bowling you’ll see in a T20 run-chase.

It can’t be easy being the guy with the costliest price-tag in the IPL. Ben Stokes is easily among the foremost all-rounders in the world presently. And whether you agree with the Rs 14 crore price or not, the fact remains that the IPL is richer with Stokes’s presence.

Stokes will never be the most accurate or consistent bowler who you’ll turn to to keep things quiet. But there are few going around that can create the kind of impact that he does whenever the ball is thrown to him. It’s about mixing your lengths, and that’s exactly what Stokes did in the 19th over, either angling it right at the base of the stumps or varying his pace on the length deliveries. He didn’t concede a single boundary in the 19th over, to literally leave Mumbai with a bit too much to chase down in Unadkat’s 20th.

He had also drilled inroads at the start of Mumbai’s innings by removing the in-form Jos Buttler, his English teammate, with a slower delivery to start with a wicket maiden. He then removed Karn Sharma in his next over to at one stage have figures of 1.1-1-0-2. But it wasn’t just all Stokes. Mumbai also fell prey to some excellent field settings. Stokes was perfectly placed at deep extra cover for Hardik Pandya who specializes in going inside-out in the death while for Pollard there were two men straight behind the bowler, a MS Dhoni masterstroke, forcing the burly Trinidadian to hit Imran Tahir towards extra cover, which meant he couldn’t generate enough power to beat Smith at long-off.

