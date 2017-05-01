Ben Stokes, most expensive player of IPL 10, smashes 61-ball hundred for RPS

Ben Stokes completed a 61-ball hundred against Gujarat. (Source: BCCI) Ben Stokes completed a 61-ball hundred against Gujarat. (Source: BCCI)

The most expensive player of IPL 2017 auction. The player who was dropped from the previous game. But now only the second English player to score an Indian Premier League century. Ben Stokes turned it around for his team and himself as he stroked his away to a 61-ball hundred against Gujarat Lions on Monday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Stokes smashed an unbeaten 103-run innings from 63 balls which included seven fours and six sixes. This was when wickets kept falling around him as Rising Pune Supergiant chased Gujarat Lions’ 162.

The Pune batsman did not start at a pace as Pune had lost three early wickets and build his innings slowly. His half-century came off 38 balls with only three fours and three sixes. Stokes launched an all-out attack after his half-century, also to curb the increasing asking rate during the chase.

This is a great innings by @benstokes38 can he get them home — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 1 May 2017

Take a bow @benstokes38 ..wow what a batting display that was… — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) 1 May 2017

That’s as good as a t20 hundred can get! Coming in at 5 in the 2nd over under pressure. Incredible @benstokes38! #wortheverycent💰 #freak — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) 1 May 2017

Ben Stokes is only the second English player after Kevin Pietersen to score an #IPL century. Brilliant knock 👏 pic.twitter.com/AUKriSUrIv — BigSport (@BigSportGB) 1 May 2017

The England all-rounder came out to bat in the second over when Pune were in deep trouble, having lost Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary. He first rebuilt the innings with young Rahul Tripathi and later with MS Dhoni, who made 26 off 33 balls.

Ben strokes ! A serious knock @benstokes38 too much talent this guy possesses! Beautiful to watch as a left hander 👌🏼 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 1 May 2017

Exactly why they paid all the dosh …. Best All rounder in the World by a country mile … @benstokes38 … #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1 May 2017

BIG BEN @benstokes38 ⭐️⭐️what an inn that was.. congratulations super game @RPSupergiants vs @TheGujaratLions @IPL at its best now 🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 May 2017

Stokes went berserk in the final few overs, scoring most runs through boundaries. He also suffered some cramps but that too late and could not stop him from winning the match for his team.

What a win @RPSupergiants 👏🏼👏🏼 absolutely marvellous innings by @benstokes38 😬😬😬 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 1 May 2017

You absolutely STAR – @benstokes38

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — KP (@KP24) 1 May 2017

102 out of 158 coming in at 10-3. Will go down as one of the innings of the #IPL from @benstokes38 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 May 2017

There are some serious cricketers at the Ipl #stokes — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) 1 May 2017

Stokes has now scored 230 runs in IPL 2017 from eight games.

