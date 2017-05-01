Latest News

Ben Stokes, most expensive player of IPL 10, smashes 61-ball hundred for RPS

Ben Stokes smashed a century, his first of Indian Premier League, off just 61 balls to help Pune beat Gujarat.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune | Updated: May 1, 2017 11:59 pm
rps vs gl, rps vs gl score, pune vs gujarat, ipl 2017, ipl, ipl 10, pune vs gujarat ipl, ben stokes, stokes, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Ben Stokes completed a 61-ball hundred against Gujarat. (Source: BCCI)

The most expensive player of IPL 2017 auction. The player who was dropped from the previous game. But now only the second English player to score an Indian Premier League century. Ben Stokes turned it around for his team and himself as he stroked his away to a 61-ball hundred against Gujarat Lions on Monday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Stokes smashed an unbeaten 103-run innings from 63 balls which included seven fours and six sixes. This was when wickets kept falling around him as Rising Pune Supergiant chased Gujarat Lions’ 162.

The Pune batsman did not start at a pace as Pune had lost three early wickets and build his innings slowly. His half-century came off 38 balls with only three fours and three sixes. Stokes launched an all-out attack after his half-century, also to curb the increasing asking rate during the chase.

The England all-rounder came out to bat in the second over when Pune were in deep trouble, having lost Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary. He first rebuilt the innings with young Rahul Tripathi and later with MS Dhoni, who made 26 off 33 balls.

Stokes went berserk in the final few overs, scoring most runs through boundaries. He also suffered some cramps but that too late and could not stop him from winning the match for his team.

Stokes has now scored 230 runs in IPL 2017 from eight games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi