IPL 2017: Ben Stokes likely to miss play-offs, may fly home for England series ahead of Champions Trophy

Earlier, the England board had confirmed that Ben Stokes could miss the Ireland series and return from IPL on May 14. (Source: BCCI) Earlier, the England board had confirmed that Ben Stokes could miss the Ireland series and return from IPL on May 14. (Source: BCCI)

As per reports England allrounder and Rising Pune Supergiant’ most expensive player Ben Stokes is likely to return to home for national duties. Reportedly Stokes will fly back to fulfil his national duties with the England team as the three lions face South Africa in a three-match one-day international series beginning May 24. Before the first game, there are two practice matches scheduled, on May 19 and 21.

It may be recalled here that earlier David Miller and Hashim Amla left for South Africa on Monday to join their national side for the ODI series against England. Earlier, the England board had also confirmed that the trio of Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler could miss the Ireland series and return from IPL on May 14.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd