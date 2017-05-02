IPL 2017: Ben Stokes’ innings is one of the best in T20 cricket, says Daniel Christian

Ben Stokes and Daniel Christian took RPS to a well deserved victory. (Source: IPL) Ben Stokes and Daniel Christian took RPS to a well deserved victory. (Source: IPL)

Ben Stokes silenced his critics with match-winning ton for RPS and showed exactly how much he is worth of. His unbeaten 63-ball 103, saw Rising Pune Supergiant recover from 10 for 3 to chase down 162 with five wickets to spare. This was one of the best innings of the tournament and teammate Daniel Christian reiterated the same. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Thats as good an innings you will see in T20 cricket and certainly one of the best. Coming in at 3/10 and then getting to 103 not out, it was fantastic. With Ben hitting the ball well, we just had to wait for them to miss the yorkers and send them out of the park.” The allrounder form Australia also had a word of praise for teammate Imran Tahir and said,” He has been brilliant for us all season.Most of the time its been him not going for much runs and taking wickets in the middle overs.”

This was the innings of the tournament. RPS were under pressure after loosing quick wickets. But Dhoni and Stokes put up a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket and they both kept their composure as the latter took his side to a win. MS Dhoni played an anchoring role to keep the ship steady.

The most expensive player to come out of the IPL auctions is now only the second English player to score an Indian Premier League century. Stokes has now scored 230 runs in IPL 2017 from eight games. Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith was all praise for Ben Stokes. Stoksy is a quality player and he certainly earned his cash. Fantastic player and very proud of him,” said the RPS skipper.

