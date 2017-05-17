Ben Stokes could go for an even heftier price in next IPL Auction, says Carlos Brathwaite

Ben Stokes has been a crucial part of his team’s successful run in IPL 10. Ben Stokes has been a crucial part of his team’s successful run in IPL 10.

Carlos Brathwaite was all praise for Rising Pune Supergiant’s player Ben Stokes and said that the Englishman will be even most costly in the next season’s Indian Premier League.

Ben Stokes has been a crucial part of his team’s successful run that has got them a seat in the final of the IPL 2017.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Brathwaite said, “He has always been a decent bowler. I don’t think one bad night should define his career, and in the aftermath of the World T20 that seemed to be the case.”

“He has just continued to do what he has done successfully over the past few years with England.

Calling him gold star standard, Brathwaite said, “I wouldn’t say he is the best bowler in the world, or even the best allrounder – Andre Russell is currently banned, but is the gold star standard.”

The West Indian also said that it was now that his skills were starting to be appreciated. “But Stokes is certainly consistent enough, and along with Chris Morris, is probably just behind. People are now really starting to appreciate his skills,” he said.

Stokes became the best-paid IPL overseas player when he was sold for £1.7m in February. Brathwaite feels that there will be a heftier price tag on him next season.

“There was probably a lot more spotlight on him in this tournament than usual because of the price tag, and he has shown a lot of mental toughness in returning to India and the scene of the crime, if you want to call it that,” said Brathwaite.

“There will be another big auction next year, and if he is allowed to return – depending on England commitments – he could go for an even heftier price tag.

“A year is a long time in cricket though. You don’t know who will be the next big thing in the next 12 months, or if even the rules of the IPL will change.”

Brathwaite said that if Stokes continues his good run, he would fetch himself a large amount and that players like Stokes are worth their weight in gold.

