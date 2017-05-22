IPL 2017: Ben Stokes becomes the most valuable player in tenth edition of Indian Premier League

Ben Stokes was bought by RPS for a whopping Rs 14.5 crores. Ben Stokes was bought by RPS for a whopping Rs 14.5 crores.

The most expensive player in IPL, Ben Stokes, became the most valuable player on Sunday. Coming into the tournament as the most expensive player in the auctions justified his price tag with some brilliant performances and spectacular hundred and was duly awarded as the most valuable player of the tournament.

With the ball, he took 12 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 26.33. This includes a personal best of 3/18. Stokes also has a century to his name that he scored against Gujarat Lions, almost single-handedly leading Pune to victory in that match. He has scored a total of 316 runs in 12 matches.

Ben Stokes grabbed all the limelight as he of became the most costliest purchase by any team. In the IPL 2017 auction, Stokes was bought by RPS for a whopping Rs 14.5 crores.

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming has rued the absence of talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes. “We were a batsman short with Ben Stokes not being part. We were playing an extra bowler and were aware of it when chasing 130. The best way to have gone about the chase was to build a couple of partnerships. We saw Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane come close to doing that but we lost wickets at key times and it kept Mumbai Indians in the game,” Fleming said.

“We were very excited to get him,” Smith said of the Stokes acquisition earlier this month, just after the Englishman had hammered an unbeaten hundred to take his team to victory. “I had said before the auction to the (Pune owners), ‘just do what you have to to get him’.

“Allrounders are so valuable in T20 cricket and he bats, bowls and fields well. “He’s a perfect fit for our team, particularly after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out as well. “He’s done a terrific job for us.”

