Auction to action: Stokes gives a bang-for-the-buck

The fourth-most expensive acquisition in IPL history has had a rather underwhelming baptism into the league. He has been chiming in with an occasional wicket or a stray six. But players of such astronomical price tag are expected to haggle better returns with the bat as well as the ball. He fizzled out with the bat, but showed his fizz with the ball on a humid night in Bangalore.

He took out the most ruthless batsman of RCB, their skipper Virat Kohli, what with his phenomenal ability to finish off matches, that almost remorseless killer instinct. Stokes versus Kohli always feels like the rekindling of an old rivalry. Reprieved by Manoj Tiwary at first slip off Shardul Thakur, Kohli looked in imperious touch, crunching a brace of boundaries. But Stokes made the second most decisive blow of the match — the first, of course, was AB de Villiers’ wicket.

Stokes looked to bounce him out. It was a strategy they had tried and tested all throughout the Test series but with meagre yields. But here it worked to a tee. It forced Kohli to play an awkward shot, a cross between a pull and a cut. He just lobbed a catch to Ajinkya Rahane in the process. Then, later, he came back to account for Watson. The Australian has been a diminished force of late, but was well capable of orchestrating an RCB win.

The Mahi moment

Even after Kohli perished, De Villiers was still there, batting at his own pace but looking in total control. Taking the attack to the opposition looked just a matter of time and something special was needed to remove him. Dhoni produced a moment of magic. De Villiers was deceived by the loop and turn from Imran Tahir and got off balance. Given the Saffer’s recovery speed, reaction from behind the stumps had to be super quick. Dhoni’s hands went forward and whipped the bails off in a flash. The third umpire was called into action, but de Villiers had already started to walk. On Kohli’s ‘home’ patch, fans started chanting, ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’.The Mahi moment tilted the balance in Pune’s favour and the two Indian fast bowlers, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat, and also Stokes, did very well to keep the Bangalore lower half at bay and secure a 27-run victory.

Tiwary turns game-changer

But the real catalyst for RPS was Manoj Tiwary. The Bengal batsman had been batting very well this season. But this was an impact innings; a game-changer. The best part of his batting today was his game reading, the way he targeted Watson in the penultimate over. With Milne slotted to bowl the final over, Watson’s medium pace was his best chance and how well did Tiwary take it. He started off with a four, finding a virtually non-existent gap between two points. He gorgeously lifted a length ball outside the off stump over cover for another boundary. The placement between long-off and extra cover that followed was even better and the six off a half-volley was like meat and drink. When Milne missed his yorker in the final over, Tiwary sent it five rows back over deep square leg. It was sublime stuff, arguably the best death-overs batting performance in the IPL 10 yet. Tiwary’s 11-ball 27 took his team to 161 for eight in 20 overs. It changed the complexion of the match.

Back-end slump

For a fast bowler of Adam Milne’s quality and pace — he hits over 145kph consistently — it’s surprising that he had been playing only his second game in IPL on Sunday. Brought to the Royal Challengers Bangalore fold in 2015, he was unlucky to miss the tournament due to an injury. He got only one game last year and today’s inclusion, in place of Bangalore’s Rs 12-crore acquisition Tymal Mills, was basically down to desperation. Going through a losing sequence, Bangalore decided for a change, giving Milne an opportunity to play that had been long overdue. It would be difficult to drop him after today’s performance. A 58-run third wicket partnership between Steve Smith and MS Dhoni had set Rising Pune Supergiant up nicely for a death-overs charge.

Brief Scores: Rising Pune Supergiant 161/8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathy 31 off 23, Ajinkya Rahane 30 off 25, MS Dhoni 28 off 25, Manoj Tiwary 27 off 11, Steve Smith 27 off 23, Adam Milne 2/27, Srinath Aravind 2/29) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/9 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 29 off 30, Virat Kohli 28 off 19, Shardul Thakur 3/35, Ben Stokes 3/18, Jaydev Unadkar 2/25) by 27 runs in Bangalore.

