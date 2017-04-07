IPL 2017: Ben Hilfenhaus replaces JP Duminy for Delhi Daredevils

Ben Hilfenhaus has played for two IPL franchises in past editions Ben Hilfenhaus has played for two IPL franchises in past editions

After a series of injuries has ruled out several eminent cricketers from the tenth edition of the IPL there were a lot of speculations regarding how tams would cope with their absence and who would replace them.

However, the replacements have been announced and Ben Hilfenhaus, the Australian fast-bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Daredevils as a replacement for South African batsman J.P. Duminy. Hilfenhaus has represented Australia in 27 Tests, 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 7 T20 Internationals. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions.

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman, Vishnu Vinod, has replaced injured K.L. Rahul in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old Vinod has had a good run in the limited-overs formats in domestic cricket, hitting a total of 16 sixes in T20 competitions.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, the Tamil Nadu batsman, has been signed by the Rising Pune Supergiant as a replacement for Indian Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar represented India at the under-19 level and made his senior debut for Tamil Nadu last season.

Kings XI Punjab have also signed India fast bowler Ishant Sharma to replace the injured Vijay M. Vijay who was ruled out due to a wrist and shoulder injury. Ishant has featured in 70 IPL matches and has taken 58 wickets with a best of five for 12.

