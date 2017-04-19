IPL 2017: Basil Thampi will soon represent India, says Dwayne Bravo

Basil Thampi picked up the wicket of Chris Gayle which was also his maiden IPL wicket. Basil Thampi picked up the wicket of Chris Gayle which was also his maiden IPL wicket.

While Gujarat Lions haven’t had a good outing in this years IPL one bright spot for them has been the find of young Basil Thampi. He has grabbed the eyeballs of everyone around him and recently West Indian allrounder Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on him and said that he could soon represent India.

In an interview to PTI Bravo said,”Basil Thampi is a very, very talented youngster. I would say he will get the opportunity to play for Team India in a year or so. He has the talent, obviously, but he also has a lot of heart, pace and the skill. He’s always willing to learn.”

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, the tall pacer impressed everyone by consistently bowling yorkers.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore Thampi bowled economically and had figures of 1/31 after bowling four overs. Thampi’s also picked up the wicket Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, Bravo also stated that he was willing to pass on a few tips to Thampi and said,” He’s willing to learn. He asks the right questions. I think India cricket is in right direction when you have someone like him. Bowling 140-plus, like Indian speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thampi has the skill and is really good. I really wish him all the best from the bottom of my heart.” and added, “I follow him very closely, I try to give him a lot of confidence and experience, explain to him, break down the game to him. He’s still in a learning phase. He has the raw natural talent and ability. It’s a matter of playing more games, give him more experience and exposure.”

Talking about himself, Bravo has said he’s “a game or two away” from returning to action.

