IPL 2017: Basil Thampi outfoxes Robin Uthappa; watch video

Robin Uthappa who tried to slog the delivery totally mis-hit it and the ball came straight on to his helmet after getting deflected from his front pad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 22, 2017 1:58 pm
Robin Uthappa, Robin Uthappa KKR, KKR Robin Uthappa, Basil Thampi, Basil Thampi bowling, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Robin Uthappa scored 72 runs against Gujarat Lions.

The encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in Kolkata had all the excitement. From being affected by drizzle to Suresh Raina’s thunderstorm with the bat, the Kolkata spectators witnessed everything. However, in one such incident took place when in the 16th over quick bowler deceived Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman Robin Uthappa with a back of the hand slower one.

Uthappa who tried to slog the delivery totally miss read it and the ball came straight on to his helmet after getting deflected from his front pad.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Gujarat Lions, hosts KKR smashed 187/5 in allotted 20 overs. Narine and Gambhir opened the proceedings for the hosts and gave another flamboyant start to the innings. Uthappa then scored 72 runs during the process along with Manish Pandey who also chipped in with 24. In reply, Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum scored 30+  socres while skipper Suresh Raina smashed 46-ball 84 to anchor his team to an aesthetic win over the hosts.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Gujarat Lions will now face Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot in their next encounter on Sunday while Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata are presently sitting at number two spot in the points table while Gujarat Lions are at the second last in the table.

