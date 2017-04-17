Latest News

B Sai Praneeth shows goodwill gesture after maiden Singapore Open Superseries victory

In a moment of rare goodwill gesture B Sai Praneeth got hold of two Indian flags after his win and handed one to his opponent Kidambi Srikanth.

Singapore Open men’s singles champion B Sai Praneeth made a superb comeback against Kidambi Srikanth to win his maiden superseries final. (Source: PTI)

After securing his maiden superseries win, B Sai Praneeth was over the moon. However, that did not stop the 24 year-old from showing his sportsmanship. In a moment of rare goodwill gesture the Indian shuttler got hold of two Indian flags after his win and handed one to his opponent Kidambi Srikanth. He was also seen consoling Srikanth .

Meanwhile, after suffering a loss at the Singapore Open Superseries, Kidambi Srikanth also took to social media to congratulate his opponent and state that it wasn’t the result that he was hoping for. “Not the result I wanted but Sai played well to finish off the game. I had a good lead in the 2nd set after winning 1st but couldn’t capitalize on it. Many positives to take from this tournament and will definitely come back strong. Thank you everyone for all your support and wishes.”, Srikanth wrote on instagram.

In the historic all India superseries final it is B Sai Praneeth who came up trumps against Kidambi Srikanth. In the beginning it seemed that Srikanth was once more having the edge over his opponent. However, after going down 1-6 in the second game, Praneeth made a sensational comeback to win the second game 21-17. From thereon, Praneeth was all over his opponent. He won the third set 21-12 and thus clinched his maiden superseries title.

