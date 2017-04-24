IPL 2017: At halfway stage, Mumbai Indians on top while Royal Challengers Bangalore slip

A total of 60 matches will be played between in the tenth IPL 2017. A total of 60 matches will be played between in the tenth IPL 2017.

A total of 60 matches will be played between in the tenth IPL 2017. We are now almost halfway through it and there have been many twists and turns as the eight teams square off against each other in a bid to qualify for the top four spots. The top four teams on the IPL Team Ranking at the end of the league will be qualifying for the two Qualifiers and one Eliminator and as of now it seems Mumbai Indians and KKR are the two who are certainly heading for those slots as of now. Apart for Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant who have played 6 games all other teams have played 7 matches. Topping the table are Mumbai Indians who are closely followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and then Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, the mid-table battles are being fought by Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians – After playing 7 matches and winning 6 and loosing one MI have gathered 12 points and enjoy healthy net run rate of +0.617

Kolkata Knight Riders – After playing 7 matches and winning 5 and loosing two KKR have gathered 10 points and enjoy a healthy net run rate of +1.177

Sun Risers Hyderabad – After playing 7 matches and winning 4 and loosing three SRH have gathered 8 points and enjoy healthy net run rate of +0.481

Kings XI Punjab – After playing 7 matches and winning three and loosing four KXIP have gathered 6 points and enjoy a net run rate of -0.319

Rising Pune Supergiant – After playing 6 matches and winning 3 and loosing 3 RPS have gathered 6 points as well but have a net run rate of -0.760

Delhi Daredevils – After playing 6 matches and winning 2 and loosing 4 DD have gathered 4 points and have a net run rate of +0.848

Gujarat Lions – After playing 7 matches and winning 2 and loosing 5 GL have gathered 4 points and have a net run rate of -0.844

Royal Challengers Bangalore – After playing 7 matches and winning 2 and loosing 5 RCB have gathered 4 points and have net run rate of -1.210

