IPL 2017: Ashish Nehra takes 100 IPL wickets, oldest to achieve the feat

Ashish Nehra reached the landmark when he got two wickets on consecutive deliveries against RCB on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI) Ashish Nehra reached the landmark when he got two wickets on consecutive deliveries against RCB on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI)

At 37, Ashish Nehra isn’t getting any younger. Infact Nehra had recently admitted that bowling fast is not an easy job at his age. But this did not stop him from becoming the first left-arm bowler to pick 100 wickets in the IPL. He did this in the opening match of IPL 10 when he got two wickets on consecutive deliveries. He finished the night with a spell of 2/42.

Nehra is the eight bowler to achieve this feat in the IPL. Other bowlers who feature in this elite list are Lasith Malinga (143), Amit Mishra (124), Dwayne Bravo (122), Piyush Chawla (120), Harbhajan Singh (119), R Vinay Kumar (101) and Ravichandran Ashwin (100).

Nehra has enjoyed quite a good time in the IPL. His 100 wickets have come in 83 matches at an average of 23.4 and a strike rate of 18.05. This shows his ability to consistently take wickets.

Meanwhile, Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a super start in the tenth edition of the IPL when they beat last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs in Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were already in dire straits before this match began with the withdrawal of key players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Their misery continued as they lost the match by 35 runs courtesy of an impressive batting and bowling display by the defending champions.

