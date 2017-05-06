IPL 2017: Arrogance of ‘aashiq’ Virat Kohli behind RCB struggle, says KRK

In the on-going season of IPL, Kohli has just managed to scored 245 runs in eight games. In the on-going season of IPL, Kohli has just managed to scored 245 runs in eight games.

It was yet another dismal performance by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered their ninth defeat in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Even after having a star-studded batting line-up, Bangalore side failed to chase down the target of 139 and suffered a 19-runs defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

Kohli, who missed the initial matches due to a shoulder injury, has been out of touch. After the hosts were bundled for 119, Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan took to social media and criticised Kohli saying, “Today RCB is in the bottom of IPL 2017 just because of arrogance of Aashiq Virat Kohli and looting corrupt nature of Bhagoda Vijay Mallya.”

Today #RCB is in the bottom of #IPL2017 just because of arrogance of Aashiq @imVkohli n looting corrupt nature of Bhagoda @TheVijayMallya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 5 May 2017

Last seasons finalists, RCB, have had a difficult outing throughout the season as their key batsmen Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson have not managed to perform upto the mark. With the batsmen not performing, it has exerted pressure on the bowlers and has been quite evident in their performances.

In the on-going season of IPL, Kohli has just managed to scored 245 runs in eight games. Bangalore have two games remaining and will play for pride as they have managed just two wins so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd