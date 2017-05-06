Latest News

IPL 2017: Arrogance of ‘aashiq’ Virat Kohli behind RCB struggle, says KRK

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan took to social media and criticised Virat Kohli.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 6, 2017 2:04 pm
In the on-going season of IPL, Kohli has just managed to scored 245 runs in eight games.

It was yet another dismal performance by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered their ninth defeat in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Even after having a star-studded batting line-up, Bangalore side failed to chase down the target of 139 and suffered a 19-runs defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

Kohli, who missed the initial matches due to a shoulder injury, has been out of touch. After the hosts were bundled for 119, Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan took to social media and criticised Kohli saying, “Today RCB is in the bottom of IPL 2017 just because of arrogance of Aashiq Virat Kohli and looting corrupt nature of Bhagoda Vijay Mallya.”

Last seasons finalists, RCB, have had a difficult outing throughout the season as their key batsmen Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson have not managed to perform upto the mark. With the batsmen not performing, it has exerted pressure on the bowlers and has been quite evident in their performances.

In the on-going season of IPL, Kohli has just managed to scored 245 runs in eight games. Bangalore have two games remaining and will play for pride as they have managed just two wins so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad