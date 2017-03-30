Are you still friends with Virat Kohli? That’s probably a question for Virat, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane during a press conference in New Delhi. (Source: PTI) Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane during a press conference in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Australia captain Steve Smith, now donning the Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper hat for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, urged to move on from the hard-fought India-Australia Test series and insisted that it’s time to move on and focus on the cash-rich tournament. Hours before Smith addressed the media in the capital, India skipper Virat Kohli clarified his comments post the fourth Test and said he continues to be friends with “few guys”. Kohli said that except “only a couple of individuals”, his equation with others hasn’t changed.

“My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals.I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I’ve played with at RCB & that doesn’t change,” the Indian skipper tweeted.

1/2 My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion. I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2017

2/2only a couple of individuals.I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I've played with at RCB & that doesn't change. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2017

Does he fall in the “couple of individuals category”? Smith wasn’t sure and after his laughter died down, he said that it’s probably for Kohli to answer.

“Not too sure. That’s probably a question for Virat. Look the series is done and dusted and I spoke about it after the game as well. India outplayed us and won the series 2-1, and I am moving on from that now. I am ready to take reigns of Pune and get into the tournament. It’s time to move on,” Smith said on Thursday.

The tension between the two teams is refusing to die down, even after couple of apologies coming from the Australian camp. It was Smith who apologised at the post-match presentation, and Brad Hodge too hummed the same tune after massive backlash over his comments questioning Kohli’s priorities and injury.

“I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments. My intension was never to harm, criticize or be derogatory towards anyone. They were intended to be light-hearted comments with the utmost respect to the Indian Premier League which I have thoroughly enjoyed through the years,” Hodge wrote in his apology letter.

The Indian camp however continues to maintain the stand and it was quite evident from Ajinkya Rahane refusing to join the Australian team for beer after the fourth Test in Dharamsala.

“We had our own celebrations together in our dressing rooms and I was busy there. I enjoyed the moment with my team,” Rahane said at the RPSG presser.

