IPL 2017: Another injury blow to RCB, Sarfaraz Khan likely to be ruled out for the season

Sarfaraz Khan has played for RCB in the previous season as well. (Source: BCCI) Sarfaraz Khan has played for RCB in the previous season as well. (Source: BCCI)

In another major to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) are in danger of missing out on services of Sarfaraz Khan after the batsman suffered a leg injury during practice in Bangalore.

The team coach Daniel Vettori confirmed Sarfaraz’s injury and said that he will be missing the start of the season.

Owing to a leg injury during the final Bangalore based practice match session, Sarfaraz Khan will most likely be unavailable to play as a part of the RCB squad this IPL and we are evaluating the same with the BCCI,” RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said.

When contacted, Sarfaraz was in the hospital but could not speak about his injury or how he suffered it.

RCB have already announced that KL Rahul will be out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury which requires surgery which will be keep the batsman out of action.

Two other players, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are also injured but are likely to return to action soon. Kohli will miss the first week of IPL due to his shoulder injury he suffered during the India-Australia Test series while De Villiers was injured during a domestic match in South Africa. He will miss the first match and is hopeful to return from the second one.

This season, the IPL has seen many Indian and foreign players pulling out or joining the teams late in the season due to injuries. Big names include Mitchell Starc, Kevin Pietersen, Angelo Mathews, Dale Steyn, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Murali Vijay.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd