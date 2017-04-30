Andrew Tye, Gujarat Lions’ most successful bowler this year, ruled out with dislocated shoulder

Andrew Tye was the third highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. (Source: BCCI) Andrew Tye was the third highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Andrew Tye, Gujarat Lions’ most successful bowler in the on-going season of the IPL, has been ruled out after injuring his shoulder during their home game match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Tye, playing his maiden IPL, had to be stretchered off the field after he injured his left shoulder while saving a boundary at deep during Suresh Raina’s over. He had been Gujarat’s most penetrative bowler this season too as he was in top-three highest wicket-taker list.

“Well that didn’t quite go to plan! Shoulder is back in place and I have a bit of sticky tape holding it together. I’ll be back soon thanks for the support and well wishes,” Tye wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

His injury came off during the 11th over and after that Raina had to fill up for Tye’s remaining two overs. His absence also hampered Gujarat’s position as Mumbai went on to win the match in the Super Over.

Well that didn’t quite go to plan! Shoulder is back in place and I have a bit of sticky tape holding it together. I’ll be back soon thanks for the support and well wishes 😘 A post shared by Andrew Tye (@andrewtye68) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Tye’s absence will be a big blow for the Lions after all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out from the cash-rich league.

It was the third instance where a fielder injured himself while fielding. Earlier, Mumbai Indians’ Ambati Rayudu and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chriss Lynn were ruled out of the tournament after injuring themselves.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd