Andrew Tye becomes first bowler to take hat-trick on IPL debut

On an eventful day in the Indian Premier League, two bowlers took the first two hat-tricks of the tenth edition of the tournament. After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Samuel Badree became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in this season, Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye became the second bowler to repeat the feat against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Making his IPL debut, Tye, who came on to bowl the final over of the Pune innings, struck on the first ball of the over. Ankit Sharma, who was batting on 25, was caught in the deep by Brendon McCullum. The second wicket to fall was Manoj Tiwary. The Pune batsman flicked a slower ball towards leg-side and it was caught by Ishan Kishan. With two wickets in two balls, Tye had Shardul Thakur as the striker.

The Australian bowler got his yorker right to castle Thakur and claim his hat-trick and fifth wicket. This was the first five-for of this season. He had earlier dismissed Ben Stokes with a slower delivery.

This is the first time in IPL that a bowler on debut has taken a hat-trick. Tye finished his four over with five wickets for 17 runs. He could have had his sixth wicket if Ravindra Jaedja hadn’t dropped Rahul Chahar off the final ball of the innings.

Earlier in the day, Badree became the first bowler to take a hat-trick this season. He dismissed three batsmen against Mumbai Indians. His three victims were Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma.

While Badree ended up on the losing side, Tye’s Gujarat coasted to a seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

