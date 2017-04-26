IPL 2017: All I need is a good start, says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan is now a part of Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source: Photo) Irfan Pathan is now a part of Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source: Photo)

All-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to join the Gujarat Lions camp after the Baroda player was named as replacement for West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian was ruled out after he failed to recover from injury. Pathan was not picked in the auctions, and is pumped up for the remaining season with Gujarat.

“I am confident. I have had a good domestic season, and I am looking forward to delivering the goods. All I need is a good start,” Pathan said while talking to Sportstar.

Gujarat haven’t got a good start to the season, and are currently struggling in the eighth position. Pathan insists that he will join the camp with an open mind and look to contribute to team’s success.

“We have a good side. My job is to contribute to the team’s success. This is going to be an important season for me, and I am ready for the challenge. I need to be ready for everything. I come with an open mind. Things can change quickly. You have to get going,” Pathan said.

Pathan expressed disappointment about going unsold at the IPL auctions but is now confident to grab the second chance with both hands.

“It was disappointing to have gone unsold in the auction, but I am grateful to Gujarat Lions for the opportunity.” “I will take one game at a time. That’s the whole idea,” he said.

Pathan is one those players who has been a part of more plenty of franchises. He has previously played for Kings XI punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and has now joined Suresh raina-led Gujarat Lions. Gujarat will now play Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in Bangalore on Thursday.

