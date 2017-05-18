Hardik Pandya gets ready for IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders, watch video

Hardik Pandya has been impressive with the bat for Mumbai Indians lower down the order. Hardik Pandya has been impressive with the bat for Mumbai Indians lower down the order.

Ahead of the second qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, seamer Hardik Pandya is not leaving any stone unturned as the two-time IPL champions are looking to lift the trophy for the third time. After finishing at the top of the points table, Mumbai suffered a 20-run defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier at Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik, who has been an integral part of Mumbai squad, has contributed with both bat and ball this season. In 15 matches, the right-hander batsman has scored 240 runs and has taken 6 wickets.

With the Bangalore pitch supporting bowlers this season, it will be important for MI that their seamers — Hardik, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah make full use of the conditions.

Hardik took to instgram and uploaded a video of his bowling drill with the caption, “Getting ready for tomorrow’s crucial game. @mumbaiindians ready to rock!.”

Getting ready for tomorrow’s crucial game. @mumbaiindians ready to rock! A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on May 18, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand will bank on their explosive batting and versatile bowling to come good against the mighty Mumbai unit. It’s going to be a blockbuster contest as both teams will come hard at each other. A lot at stake as the winner will book a spot in Sunday’s final. While KKR were brilliant in their last game, Mumbai have some issues to address and would want their formidable batting line-up to come good when it matters the most.

