IPL 2017: AB de Villiers welcomes Virat Kohli, confirms his participation against MI

After missing first three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play his first match of the tenth edition of IPL. Kohli, who has been out of action after injuring himself during India-Australia third Test, will lead RCB against Mumbai Indians at home.

AB de Villiers, who scored 89 off 46 balls against Kings XI Punjab in his comeback game, took to social media, Instagram, to confirm the news on Kohli’s availability.

“Great to have Virat Kohli back to full fitness for tomorrow’s fixture! Come on RCB,” said AB.

With four hundreds and seven half-centuries, Kohli was the highest run scorer (973) in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. By doing so he also became the only cricketer to hit four tons in a single season.

De Villiers smashed three fours and nine sixes in his knock of 46 balls to power Bangalore from 80/4 to 148/4 in 20 overs.

