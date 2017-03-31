AB de Villiers to lead RCB during Virat Kohli’s unavailability

Virat Kohli is likely to miss the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli is likely to miss the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

AB de Villiers will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit if their regular captain Virat Kohli fails to recover from his shoulder injury in time for the Indian Premier League 2017 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5. De Villiers will arrive in Bangalore on April 2.

RCB coach Daniel Vettori said that Kohli will join the team on April 2 and then check the situation of his shoulder with the medical staff and decide whether to play on or not.

Kohli was injured in the third Test against Australia in Ranchi when he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding on the fence. He then missed the fourth Test in Dharamsala.

After the series, Kohli said that he does not feel 100 percent fit and will be out for a couple of weeks and can only assess after talking to the physiotherapist.

“The likely scenario is that de Villiers will take over the duties but we’ll answer that once we find out if Virat is out,” Vettori said. “Right now, we don’t have a clear picture on his availability. We’ll know in the next few days.”

Kohli was in phenomenal form in last year’s IPL, scoring 973 runs for Bangalore. He also shared some brilliant stands with De Villiers. Bangalore reached the final of IPL 2016 but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both teams will compete in the first match of the new season, the tenth of the Indian Premier League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd