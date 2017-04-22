Latest News

IPL 2017: AB de Villiers’ son tries to match father’s footsteps; watch video

AB de Villiers' son Abraham is already trying to set the tone right from a very young age.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 22, 2017 1:27 pm
AB de Villiers, AB de Villiers RCB, RCB AB de Villiers, AB de Villiers son, Abraham, AB de Villiers batting, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express AB de Villiers with his son.

Known for his innovative shots and batting techniques, AB de Villiers is one of the most sought after players not only in South African cricket but also at the international front.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Following his footsteps, AB de Villiers’ son Abraham is already trying to set the tone right from a very young age. In a video Abraham is seen hitting some balls with the bat and the young one seems to be pretty comfortable with the willow in his hands and is also enchanting “GO RCB”.

AB de Villiers plays for the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and has scored heaps of runs for this team. In the tenth edition of the IPL, De Villiers missed out the first couple of matches after sustaining a back injury while playing a domestic T20 tournament in South Africa.

But the Proteas bastman then stamped authority and smashed 89 runs after extracting just 46 balls against Kings XI Punjab. The right-handed batsman so far scored 137 runs in three games that he has been a part of. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost four games out of the six they played.

Though, they clinched a win the match against Gujarat Lions but a lot needs to be done to make the results count. Batting first the Virat Kohli-led  side posted a mammoth 213/2  in 20 overs after riding on Chris Gayle’s furious 38-ball 77 and Kohli’s 64 in 50 deliveries.

RCB then restricted Gujarat Lions to 192/7 to bag a win y 21 runs in Rajkot.They will now take on lkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 1:24 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
