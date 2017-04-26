IPL 2017: AB de Villiers posts heartfelt message to RCB fans after 82-run loss to KKR

AB De Villiers posted a message to the RCB fans after their humiliating loss to KKR. (Source: AP) AB De Villiers posted a message to the RCB fans after their humiliating loss to KKR. (Source: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore had to suffer the ignominy of posting the lowest total in the history of the IPL when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday. RCB had managed to restrict KKR to 131 all out and where expected to win the game without much difficulty. But they only managed a paltry total of 49 in response with none of RCB’s famed batting line up getting into two digits in the innings.

Captain Virat Kohli termed it as their “worst batting performance” but backed his side to bounce back. AB de Villiers echoed his skipper when he conveyed a message for the RCB fans through a video. In the video that he posted a day after the loss, De Villiers said that it was difficult to “find words after that embarrassing performance in Kolkata” but the fact remains that it was done and dusted.

“It’s something in the past and there is nothing we can do now to change our performance. What we can do is to look for a solution I believe there are two things we need to,” he said, “No. 1 looking at ourselves in the mirror. Each and every player has to look at themselves in the mirror and find a way to become better for the rest of the tournament and find a way to up your game. No.2 Opportunity. We have 7 games left for the rest of the tournament and every single game is an opportunity to find a spark and get the momentum rolling.”

De Villiers then said that their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, that was scheduled to be played on Thursday, was another opportunity for them. “Tomorrow is another opportunity against the Sunrisers and we need to find a way to lit that spark. I know we can do it and I really believe that in my heart we have what it takes to turn it around again. I hope you believe it too,” he said.

The match, however, was not played due to heavy rains in Bangalore. RCB now play Gujarat Lions on Thursday.

