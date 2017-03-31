AB De Villiers likely to miss IPL 10

AB de Villiers has played in 120 IPL matches and has scored 3257 runs at an average of 39.24 (Source: BCCI/IPL) AB de Villiers has played in 120 IPL matches and has scored 3257 runs at an average of 39.24 (Source: BCCI/IPL)

As per latest reports, Royal Challengers skipper AB De Villiers has been injured ahead of IPL 10. De Villiers, who was supposed to feature in the final for his domestic side Titans in the Momentum Cup, was ruled out due to a back injury. Whether this injury will hamper his participation in the IPL is still not known

The extent of the injury is also unknown. However, RCB team management will hope that their talismanic batsman recovers in time to lead their side. If that is not the case then it will be a big blow for the Bangalore franchise who have already lost Virat Kohli and KL Rahul due to injury.

De Villiers has featured in 120 matches so far in his IPL career and has scored 3257 runs at an average of 39.24 with 21 half centuries and 3 centuries to his name.

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is likely to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10, if regular skipper Virat Kohli fails to recover from a shoulder injury. Also, KL Rahul will reportedly miss the tournament, also with a shoulder injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd