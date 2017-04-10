AB de Villiers’ knock in vein as KXIP stroll to victory over RCB, Twitterati reacts

AB de Villiers anchored RCB’s innings as he scored 89 off 46 balls with three fours and nine sixes. (Source: BCCI/IPL) AB de Villiers anchored RCB’s innings as he scored 89 off 46 balls with three fours and nine sixes. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

A 72 run unbeaten partnership between opener Hashim Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell helped Kings XI Punjab maintain their place in top four in points table as they beat Virat Kohli-less Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Needing five runs to win with five overs remaining, skipper Maxwell finished off the game with a six off Yuzvendra Chahal. Maxwell, who is the ninth captain of the franchise in the history of IPL, hit three fours and four sixes in his knock of 22-balls. While his partner on the other hand, Amla scored his second IPL half-century and was unbeaten for 58.

The later forged a 62 run opening partnership with Mann Vohra, followed by a 72 run partnership with Maxwell. Amla, was dropped by Stanlake while he was batting at 20, hit four boundaries and three maximums in 38 balls.

Earlier in their innings, it was AB de Villiers’ power hitting that helped RCB to finish for 148/4 after being reduced to 80/4 in 16 overs. De Villiers smashed three fours and nine sixes to remain unbeaten for 89. He was well supported by Mandeep Singh (28) and Stuart Binny (18*) after they lost first four wickets for just 68 runs.

To good @lionsdenkxip for @RCBTweets tonight. Don’t worry RCB fans it all will come good soon. @ABdeVilliers17 was just sublime tonight👏👏 — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 10, 2017

That win with 33 balls remaining is KXIP’s biggest ever victory v RCB in terms of balls remaining. Previous best: 26 balls in 2008. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 10, 2017

Royal ‘Not So Challenging’ Bangalore

Send an SOS to Kohli…if you haven’t already. #KXIPvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2017

AB De villiers is so good that even the opposition can stand up and simply applaud. But Kings 11 Punjab looking clinical.#KXIPvRCB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 April 2017

Congratulations to @lionsdenkxip on the landslide victory🙏 However, great effort by ABD to anchor RCB’s innings! #KXIPvRCB #RangWahiJungNayi — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) 10 April 2017

Send an SOS to Kohli…if you haven’t already. #KXIPvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 April 2017

This is Kings XI Punjab’s biggest ever wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore in terms of balls remaining.

