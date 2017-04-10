Latest News

AB de Villiers’ knock in vein as KXIP stroll to victory over RCB, Twitterati reacts

Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 10, 2017 11:23 pm
AB de Villiers anchored RCB’s innings as he scored 89 off 46 balls with three fours and nine sixes. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

A 72 run unbeaten partnership between opener Hashim Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell helped Kings XI Punjab maintain their place in top four in points table as they beat Virat Kohli-less Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Needing five runs to win with five overs remaining, skipper Maxwell finished off the game with a six off Yuzvendra Chahal. Maxwell, who is the ninth captain of the franchise in the history of IPL, hit three fours and four sixes in his knock of 22-balls. While his partner on the other hand, Amla scored his second IPL half-century and was unbeaten for 58.

The later forged a 62 run opening partnership with Mann Vohra, followed by a 72 run partnership with Maxwell. Amla, was dropped by Stanlake while he was batting at 20, hit four boundaries and three maximums in 38 balls.

Earlier in their innings, it was AB de Villiers’ power hitting that helped RCB to finish for 148/4 after being reduced to 80/4 in 16 overs. De Villiers smashed three fours and nine sixes to remain unbeaten for 89. He was well supported by Mandeep Singh (28) and Stuart Binny (18*) after they lost first four wickets for just 68 runs.

This is Kings XI Punjab’s biggest ever wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore in terms of balls remaining.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru