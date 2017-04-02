AB de Villiers or Kedar jadhav might keep wickets for us, says Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori

AB de Villiers is a part of RCB franchise in the IPL. (Source: Express Photo) AB de Villiers is a part of RCB franchise in the IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been hit with a massive number of injuries even before the first ball is bowled. Or well, the first sound of the opening ceremony is made. From Virat Kohli to R Ashwin, the franchises have experienced setbacks with some big guns out of either the start of the league or for its entirety.

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a blow when it was learnt that skipper Virat Kohli will be not be available for at least the first two weeks while opener KL Rahul is also out of reckoning for the entire IPL after picking up a shoulder injury during the first Test against Australia in Pune.

With Rahul’s absence from the team, the slot for the wicket-keeper is left wide opened and coach Daniel Vettori has said that either right-hander Kedar Jadhav would be handed over the duties behind the stumps or it would be South Africa’s mainstay AB de Villiers who will do the proceedings in the role for the franchise.

“Owing to a shoulder injury, KL Rahul will be travelling for his treatment and thus will be unavailable to play as a part of the RCB squad this IPL”, he said.

De Villiers has previously kept wickets for the Proteas and has been a fine customer in that position while Jadhav too has had wicket-keeping experience earlier in the Indian Premier League.

While Kohli and Rahul are both nursing injuries, the situation has created another void in the batting line up and that is of the opener. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson though has hinted at opening the innings for RCB with Chris Gayle.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd