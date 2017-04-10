Latest News

IPL 2017: AB de Villiers returns with a bang, scored 89 against against KXIP

AB de Villiers hits 89 from 46 balls to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to 148/4 against Kings XI Punjab.

Updated: April 10, 2017 9:58 pm
AB de Villiers smashed three fours and nine sixes in 46 balls.

After missing first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 89 to steer the home side to 148/4 in 20 overs. RCB lost their captain Shane Watson in the first over and then kept on losing regular wickets at regular intervals but it was AB, who kept them in the game.

Replacing Chris Gayle, De Villiers had a huge responsibility on his shoulders and he was upto to the challenge as he steered Bangalore’s score from 80/4 to 148/4 in last four overs. His innings of 46-balls had three fours and nine maximum.

The right-handed batsman struck a boundary off Sandeep Sharma to get off the mark. In first 28-balls he had just scored 31 runs while in the next 18 balls, ‘Mr. 360’ smashed 57 runs.

He shared a 46 run stand with Mandeep Singh while he forged a 80 run unbeaten partnership with Stuart Binny for fifth wicket.

