IPL 2017: Aaron Finch can’t wait to see his ‘beautiful fiance’ after seven weeks

Australian opener and Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch expressed his love and eagerness to meet fiance Amy Griffiths on social media as he uploaded a picture of Amy on his Instagram account that said, “Can’t wait to see my beautiful fiancée @amy_griffiths tomorrow after 7 weeks!! Thanks for making packing a breeze @antlerluggageoz.”

Finch was in India for the Indian Premier League’s tenth edition and played for Gujarat Lions who failed to advance into the playoffs and finished a dismal seventh.

The aggressive Australian batsman played 13 matches for Gujarat Lions in this edition of the Indian Premier League and scored 300 runs for his side at an average of 25 including two half centuries.

Gujarat Lions last played against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad who thumped the 2016 debutants by 8 wickets in Kanpur. Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan gave Lions a solid start when the two chipped in with a partnership of 111 runs for the first wicket but a flurry of wicket from then on put a halt on Gujarat’s scoring rate.

Finch in that particular game scored a couple of runs before he was sent back to the hut by Rashid Khan who cleaned up the Australian. Gujarat scored 154 in 19.2 overs while Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on Warner’s 69* and Vijay Shankar’s unbeaten 63 to win the match.

Finch is now gearing up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy that would be held in England from June 1. Australia will play their first game against New Zealand on June 2 in Edgbaston under Steve Smith.

