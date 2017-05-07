Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incredible stats so far in his IPL career

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has never dropped out of the top-10 of the Purple Cap standings since 2014. (Source: IPL) Bhuvneshwar Kumar has never dropped out of the top-10 of the Purple Cap standings since 2014. (Source: IPL)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is proving to be one of the prized assets that a team could have in the shortest format of the game. He has been most consistent performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad often winning them matches due to his death-bowling. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

If Bhuvneshwar manages to finish top of the charts for the Purple Cap this season, it’ll be his second in a row. It will be the first time that a player has managed to defend the Purple cap. He will also be only the second after Dwayne Bravo to have won the Purple Cap more than once.

This season he also became the seventh Indian and ninth overall to reach 100 IPL wickets. He reached the milestone on course a five-wicket haul that he took against Kings XI Punjab, single-handedly pulling SRH from the throes of defeat. His bowling figures of 5/19 for that match is also the second best figures for an Indian pacer in the IPL and the sixth best by an Indian overall.

Except for MS Dhoni, no batsman has scored more than 15 runs off Bhuvneshwar in a single match. Since the 2014 season, Bhuvneshwar has always finished in the top-10 in the race for the Purple Cap. In fact, in these years, he has finished outside the top three only once.

Bhuvneshwar has, thus far, taken 21 wickets this season in the IPL. With his side’s chances of progressing to the play-offs still looking strong, Bhuvneshwar might just have a chance to become the bowler with the most wickets in a single IPL season, a record that is currently held by Dwayne Bravo.

